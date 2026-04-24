France and Poland to simulate strikes on Russia in joint drills

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France and Poland are preparing for joint military exercises that will simulate strikes on targets within Russian territory. A notable aspect of these drills is the inclusion of a French nuclear deterrence element, marking what analysts view as a new phase in security cooperation between the two nations.

According to a report by Wirtualna Polska, the exercises are planned to take place soon in the Baltic Sea and northern Poland. Diplomatic agreements between French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are now taking concrete shape, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the drills, Polish forces will be tasked with identifying and tracking targets, as well as carrying out conventional strikes. This will include the use of F-16 fighter jets equipped with long-range JASSM-ER missiles, specifically targeting strategic sites. France will contribute Rafale aircraft capable of carrying ASMP missiles with nuclear warheads.

Despite the involvement of nuclear-capable forces, there are no plans for permanent deployment of French nuclear weapons in Poland. Their presence is expected to be limited to the duration of the exercises or specific rotation missions. As before, the final decision to use such weapons will rest solely with the French president.

Officials in Warsaw see this enhanced cooperation as an added layer of security, especially in light of Russia’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Poland has long called for stronger defense guarantees and has been cultivating military ties with other European countries, particularly in Northern Europe.

The joint Franco-Polish military unit being established is designed to operate outside of the usual NATO bureaucracy, allowing for more rapid defense decisions. Scenarios developed during these exercises are intended to serve as contingency plans in the event of a Russian attack, bypassing the lengthy consultations typically required under NATO’s Article 5, according to a source in the Polish military.

For France, closer ties with Poland are strategically significant as Paris seeks to expand its influence in European security and strengthen its position. The partnership is expected to go beyond military matters, with French companies eyeing major Polish projects in the industrial sector.

“French officials recognize that we bring substantial military power to the table. By the mid-2030s, Poland will have one of the largest armies in Europe. France wants to provide expertise and weapons systems that Poland currently lacks, specifically nuclear capabilities,” a Polish military source told Wirtualna Polska.

After meeting with President Macron, Prime Minister Tusk emphasized that strategic security discussions are taking place discreetly. He stated that Europe must be ready to defend itself and act with greater determination amid new threats.

Analysts believe these upcoming drills will have both military and political impact. For years, Russia has included scenarios involving strikes on Poland and other NATO countries in its military exercises. Now, Warsaw and Paris are making it clear they are prepared to respond with concrete steps.

The increased Russian military presence in Belarus is another factor influencing regional security. Moscow has transferred nuclear assets and new missile systems to Belarus.

At the same time, France is modernizing its own deterrence arsenal and is developing new long-range, hypersonic-capable missile systems alongside the existing ASMP missiles. Poland is one of the partners expected to participate in some of these programs.

Earlier, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the United States is unlikely to assist Europe if a war with Russia breaks out, singling out France and Poland as “militaristic leaders of Russophobia.”

News.Az