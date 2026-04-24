Myanmar declares state of emergency in 60 townships

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Myanmar has declared a state of emergency in 60 townships across nine states and regions, granting extensive powers to the military as authorities attempt to control the ongoing violence, local media reported on Friday.

The President’s Office said the emergency measures, declared Thursday, aim to suppress armed unrest, restore stability and enforce the rule of law, according to local media outlet Eleven Myanmar, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the order, administrative and judicial authority was handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The military leadership subsequently delegated these powers to regional commanders, granting them direct control over security operations in affected areas.

Officials said commanders can further assign responsibilities to subordinate officers depending on conditions on the ground.

The move effectively places the designated townships under martial law, expanding the military’s authority over governance and legal proceedings.

Under such provisions, military tribunals may try civilians, with penalties ranging from long-term imprisonment to the death sentence in severe cases.

Earlier this week, Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing set a 100-day deadline for peace talks with anti-government armed groups and invited both signatories and non-signatories of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) to participate in the talks.

The agreement was signed with eight armed groups in October 2015.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February 2021 after overthrowing the elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government.

Min was elected president by a military-aligned parliament earlier this month.

News.Az