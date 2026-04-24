Pentagon bus collision leaves 23 injured, including War personnel - VIDEO

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A collision between two commuter buses at the Pentagon Metro Station's south parking lot on Friday morning resulted in 23 passengers being injured, according to officials.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) said the collision happened around 7:20 a.m. and involved an OmniRide bus and a Fairfax Connector transit bus. Authorities said 10 of the injured passengers are Department of War personnel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said 18 people were taken to local hospitals for medical evaluation and treatment. Five other passengers were treated at the scene and released on their own recognizance.

Sources told 7News it was a "low-speed crash."

PFPA said all bus traffic is being diverted to the Pentagon City station and commuters are asked to make alternative travel plans.

News.Az