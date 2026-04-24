Azerbaijan names 12 female players for European Chess Championship

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Azerbaijani chess players are ready to compete at the 25th European Women's Individual Chess Championship, which will take place in Batumi, Georgia, from May 25 to June 5.

A total of twelve chess players, including Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova, Sabina Ibrahimova, Narmin Abdinova, Zeynab Mammadyarova, Maryam Aghaverdiyeva, Lala Huseynova and Malak Ismayil will represent the country in the competition, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The European Women’s Chess Championship 2026 will be played in 11 rounds, Swiss system, with the time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves, plus 30 minutes until the end of the game, with 30-second increment for each move, starting from the move one.

The European Women’s Chess Championship 2026 is part of the FIDE Women’s World Chess Championship cycle and gives qualification spots for the FIDE Women World Cup.

The total prize fund of the Championship will be 60.000 EUR, with 10.000 EUR reserved for the Winner of the event.

News.Az