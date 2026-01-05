3.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.7 struck near the border of the Zhambyl and Almaty regions in Kazakhstan.

The tremor occurred at 10:15 AM (GMT+5) on January 5, 2026, approximately 30 kilometers north of the village of Otar, News.Az reports, citing the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.

The earthquake’s epicenter was recorded at 43.76°N latitude and 75.15°E longitude, with an energy class of K=8.8.

