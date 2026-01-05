5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts northeastern India
Photo: Shutterstock
A moderate 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern India's Assam state early Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The shallow quake was centered three kilometres outside of the village of Dhing near India's border with Bhutan and hit around 4:17 am (2247 GMT on Sunday), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The USGS reported strong shaking in the area, but expected a limited population had been affected.
The Himalayan region experiences big earthquakes each year, and has been the site of some of India's largest and deadliest tremors.
The Great Assam Earthquake of 1897 is said to be one of the most powerful to have hit India, leaving hundreds dead in the remote hills.