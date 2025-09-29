38 killed, 252 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in 8 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 38 people were killed and 252 injured in 123 traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway between January and August this year, according to a report from the Road Transport Administration Department on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The number of traffic accidents and fatalities on the highway this year decreased compared to the same period last year, which recorded 128 accidents, resulting in 63 deaths, the report said.

The 587-km Yangon-Mandalay expressway connects the country's commercial city of Yangon and the second-largest city of Mandalay.

