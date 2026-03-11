Nvidia to invest $2 billion in AI cloud firm Nebius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia announced on March 11 that it will invest $2 billion in AI cloud company Nebius, strengthening its growing presence in artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers.

Nebius, based in Amsterdam and listed in the U.S., saw its shares surge over 10% in premarket trading following the announcement. The company plans to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030, enough to power over 4 million U.S. households, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unlike traditional cloud providers, neocloud firms like Nebius focus specifically on AI and tech customers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the partnership will help scale Nebius to meet rising global demand for AI intelligence.

This investment adds to Nvidia’s previous AI commitments, including a $30 billion deployment for OpenAI and collaborations with Coreweave, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, highlighting the company’s aggressive expansion in AI infrastructure.

News.Az