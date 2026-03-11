Drone strike targets fuel tanks at Omani port - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drones have struck fuel tanks at Oman’s Salalah port, state media reports, as Iran continues to target Gulf infrastructure in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

“A security source reported that several drones were shot down, while others struck fuel tanks at the port of Salalah,” the Oman News Agency says, adding that no casualties were reported, News.Az reports.

Private maritime security company Vanguard Tech reports the suspension of the port’s operations after the attack on its southern section.

Breaking | After the failed attack targeting the port of Duqm, Oman, most likely Iranian drones struck oil storage tanks at the port of Salalah. At least three fuel tanks are now on fire, with thick smoke spreading across the port. The full extent of the damage is still unclear,… https://t.co/A5fwtPi36q pic.twitter.com/q5MQgiflI1 — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) March 11, 2026

News.Az