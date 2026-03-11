Yandex metrika counter

Drone strike targets fuel tanks at Omani port - VIDEO

Reuters

Drones have struck fuel tanks at Oman’s Salalah port, state media reports, as Iran continues to target Gulf infrastructure in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

“A security source reported that several drones were shot down, while others struck fuel tanks at the port of Salalah,” the Oman News Agency says, adding that no casualties were reported, News.Az reports.

Private maritime security company Vanguard Tech reports the suspension of the port’s operations after the attack on its southern section.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

