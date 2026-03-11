HSBC shuts Doha branches as Standard Chartered withdraws staff from Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

International banks have begun emergency security measures across the Gulf after Tehran issued threats against Western financial institutions in the region.

HSBC Bank has closed all its branches in Doha, Qatar, while Standard Chartered announced it is withdrawing all of its employees from Dubai, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The moves follow escalating tensions after several banks in Tehran were reportedly attacked. In response, Iranian authorities warned that branches of American and Western banks across the Middle East could face retaliatory action.

Security alerts have reportedly been raised across major financial centers in the Gulf as banks reassess risks to their staff and operations.

The situation highlights growing fears that the conflict involving Iran could begin affecting the region’s financial infrastructure and international banking presence.

News.Az