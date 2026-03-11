Spain pulls ambassador from Israel amid Gaza and Iran tension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Israel, escalating the diplomatic dispute with Tel Aviv over Israel’s assault on Gaza and the recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Spanish government confirmed the move through an announcement published in the country’s official state gazette, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“At the proposal of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, and following deliberation by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on 10 March 2026, I hereby order the termination of Ms Ana María Sálomon Pérez’s appointment as Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel,” the gazette stated.

Following the decision, Spain’s embassy in Tel Aviv will be headed by a charge d’affaires rather than a full ambassador, according to Spain’s foreign ministry.

The development marks a further deterioration in relations between Spain and Israel, which have been strained since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Spain has been among the most outspoken European critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated much of the territory. Madrid has repeatedly condemned Israel’s actions and taken a series of diplomatic steps in response.

In May 2024, Spain formally recognised a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassador from Madrid. Since then, Israel’s diplomatic mission in Spain has also been led by a charge d’affaires rather than a full ambassador.

Tensions intensified further after Spain imposed restrictions on the transport of weapons to Israel. The Spanish government banned aircraft and ships carrying arms destined for Israel from using Spanish ports or airspace due to the war in Gaza.

Spain’s parliament later approved legislation establishing a full arms embargo on Israel, permanently banning the sale of weapons, military equipment and dual-use technology.

The diplomatic rift has widened further following the United States and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been one of the few European leaders to openly criticise the attacks. In a televised address on 4 March, he summarised Madrid’s position in three words: “No to war.”

He also warned against escalating military confrontation in the region.

"One illegality cannot be met with another, because that is how humanity's great disasters begin," Sánchez said.

"All too often, great wars erupt due to a chain of events that spiral out of control, caused by miscalculations, technical failures, or unforeseen circumstances."

"Therefore, we must learn from history and cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions of people," he added.

Relations between Madrid and Washington have also come under strain after Spain refused to allow the United States to use jointly operated military bases in southern Spain for operations connected to strikes on Iran.

The decision triggered a public clash with US President Donald Trump, who accused Spain of being “unfriendly” and threatened trade retaliation.

