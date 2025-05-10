4 civilians injured in ceasefire violations by Indian forces in Pakistan's Punjab

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four civilians were injured on Saturday in two separate incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The violations took place along the Working Boundary in Sialkot district, which separates Pakistan's Punjab province from the Indian-controlled Kashmir, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the first incident, at around 6:00 p.m. local time, an 18-year-old girl sustained a back injury in Pasrur area of Sialkot.

A second incident occurred when Indian forces opened fire between 6:23 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. local time in Harpal section, targeting civilian settlements.

"Three members of a local family from Jangal village were also injured in unprovoked firing from the Indian side," the sources added.

Ceasefire violations were also reported in Kotli, Bhimber, Chamb, and Keran sections along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir, the sources said.

Earlier in the evening, security sources reported multiple incoming suicide drones from the Indian side, targeting Pakistani cities between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time. The drones were detected and intercepted, the sources added.

Tensions between the two neighbors had appeared to ease earlier in the day after both sides announced a ceasefire agreement. However, the latest violations have raised fresh concerns about the fragility of peace efforts in the region.

