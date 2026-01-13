4 dead, 6 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kashmir
Photo: Jagran
At least four people were killed and six injured when a truck plunged about 200 meters into a ravine in Mirpur district of Kashmir, police said.
The truck, carrying an ox for a bullock racing event, lost control while climbing a steep road near the Dhan Galli bridge on Monday. Rescue teams transferred the injured to a local hospital, with two in critical condition later moved to Rawalpindi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Dadyal, the accident site, is known for traditional horse races, bullock racing, and animal fairs.