4 dead, 6 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kashmir

At least four people were killed and six injured when a truck plunged about 200 meters into a ravine in Mirpur district of Kashmir, police said.

The truck, carrying an ox for a bullock racing event, lost control while climbing a steep road near the Dhan Galli bridge on Monday. Rescue teams transferred the injured to a local hospital, with two in critical condition later moved to Rawalpindi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Dadyal, the accident site, is known for traditional horse races, bullock racing, and animal fairs.

