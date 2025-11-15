Nine killed, 29 injured in blast at police station in Kashmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and 29 injured when a stockpile of confiscated explosives detonated inside a police station in Indian-administered Kashmir late Friday, police sources said. The incident comes just days after a car blast in New Delhi killed eight people.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity, most of the victims were policemen, including forensic experts who had been examining the seized explosives. Several of the wounded are in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The identification of the bodies is underway, as some have been completely burnt,” one senior police source said. “The intensity of the blast was such that body parts were found in nearby houses, located 100 to 200 meters from the police station.”

A massive fire engulfed the Nowgam police station following the explosion, and emergency crews, including multiple fire tenders, were deployed to contain the blaze.

The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, the federally administered region, is expected to address the media shortly.

Friday’s explosion follows a deadly car blast in New Delhi earlier this week that killed at least eight people and has been described by the government as a terrorist attack.

