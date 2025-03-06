4 dead in Philippine capital residential fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were killed in two separate residential fires that broke out Thursday morning in the Philippine capital, the Bureau of Fire Protection said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The bureau said the victims, a 55-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and an 18-year-old female, sustained burns in the fire that broke out past 8 a.m. local time in a crowded village in Marikina City.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before 10 a.m. local time.

The fire also injured three residents and affected 60 villagers, added the bureau.

In Manila City, the bureau said an 83-year-old female was killed in a fire that gutted a two-story house around 9:15 a.m. local time Thursday.

The bureau said the Manila City fire affected 21 residents.

News.Az