Illegal settlers assault Palestinian man and burn equipment in southern Hebron

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Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian man on Friday in the West Bank city of Hebron, local sources said.

Occupiers from the illegal settlement of Susiya assaulted Ahmad Nasser Arabed al-Dajajneh, before burning his vehicle and an excavator, News.Az reports, citing Middle East Monitor.

The incident occurred in the Wadi al-Rakhim neighborhood.

The attack comes amid a rise in occupier assaults on Palestinian villages and communities in southern Hebron.

The occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have seen an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, live fire and excessive use of force, alongside increasing occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem, which the United Nations considers part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured about 11,750 others and carried out nearly 22,000 arrests, according to Palestinian official data.

News.Az