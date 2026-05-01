First Tehran–Islamabad flight carried out after 60-day suspension

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mahan Air passenger aircraft arrived in Islamabad on Thursday after a two-month suspension of flights following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, citing Pakistani media outlet Dunya News, passenger air traffic between Iran and Pakistan has resumed after a 60-day halt, News.Az reports.

The first commercial flight of Mahan Air, operating under flight number W51185, departed Tehran on 30 April and landed in Islamabad, carrying passengers after the interruption.

Passenger flights between the two countries had been suspended since 26 February due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. With the resumption of this service, both outbound and return operations have now resumed.

Pakistani officials confirmed that another Mahan Air flight had also arrived in Karachi from Tehran on Wednesday, 29 April, while the Islamabad service marked the first commercial passenger flight to the city since the suspension of operations.

According to officials, the next Mahan Air flight on this route is scheduled for 7 May, indicating a gradual normalisation of air travel between Tehran and Islamabad.

News.Az