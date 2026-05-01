Wildfire in Tuscany forces evacuation of 3,000 residents

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Around 3,000 residents have been evacuated in Italy’s Tuscany region as a large forest fire continues to spread, fueled by strong winds, according to local authorities.

The wildfire has been burning since Tuesday and has already affected more than 800 hectares on Mount Faeta, located between the provinces of Lucca and Pisa. Officials said the situation remains highly active and unstable, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local authorities in San Giuliano Terme said the fire may have started after the burning of olive tree prunings went out of control.

Overnight, strong winds intensified the flames, prompting precautionary evacuations across nearby areas. Regional officials said the decision was made to ensure public safety as conditions worsened.

Emergency services, including firefighters and aerial support, have been deployed to contain the blaze. Three Canadair aircraft, which collect water from nearby lakes and seas to drop on fires, are assisting ground crews.

Authorities warned that the situation remains unpredictable due to changing wind conditions, with efforts ongoing to prevent further spread of the fire and protect nearby communities.

News.Az