WUF13 Media Center to operate at Baku Olympic Stadium

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“Expert analyses suggest that by 2050, over two-thirds of the global population will reside in urban areas. The World Urban Forum and its sessions serve as a key platform for discussing the resulting challenges and issues,” said Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, in his remarks at a panel held as part of the 3rd Forum on “Public Processes in Media Space,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that more than 24,000 people from 175 countries have registered for the forum, with numbers expected to grow. Over 800 media representatives have also applied. He added that the WUF13 Media Center will operate at the Baku Olympic Stadium, providing full facilities for journalists.

The manager emphasized that the event will feature 40 main sessions, 350 partner events, and the “Urban Expo” exhibition, one of the world’s leading urban planning showcases, with participation from UN bodies, city mayors, officials, media representatives, companies, and NGOs.

News.Az