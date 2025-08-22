4 tokens to buy now as Cathie Wood predicts Bitcoin price will skyrocket to $1,000,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, is catching attention again with her daring confidence about Bitcoin. She says Bitcoin could blast past the $1 million mark in the next five years. “We have a 2030 target; in our base case, it’s around $650,000, and in our bull case, it’s between $1 million and $1.5 million,” Wood explained. Such a projection is driving investor enthusiasm, sparking a search for the next big opportunities. While Bitcoin remains a cornerstone of the crypto market, these four tokens stand out as potential winners during the next bull run—with one in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), stealing the spotlight.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme King in the Making

Little Pepe is not just another meme coin—it’s a full-fledged Layer 2 blockchain project focused on speed, security, and ultra-low fees. Riding the unstoppable meme culture wave, LILPEPE is positioning itself to dominate the meme coin sector much like Bitcoin dominates the store-of-value narrative. The project’s presale success is already turning heads. Having raised over $20.56 million so far, with $19.325 million collected by the end of stage 10, LILPEPE is now in stage 11 at just $0.0020 per token. With 1.5 billion tokens allocated for this stage, it aims to raise an additional $3 million before listing. Tokenomics are strategically structured to support long-term value:

26.5% – Presale Allocation

10% – Liquidity

30% – Chain Reserves

10% – DEX Allocation

10% – Marketing

13.5% – Staking & Rewards

0% – Tax

With a total supply capped at 100 billion tokens, early investors are getting in at a potentially explosive entry point. Price projections suggest LILPEPE could hit $0.3—a 150x increase from current presale prices. The hype doesn’t stop there. The token is already listed on CoinMarketCap, with confirmed plans to launch on two top-tier centralized exchanges and the largest global exchange upon release. The team is also running a generous community giveaway, with 10 winners each set to receive $77,000. For those looking to capture the meme coin boom before it happens, Little Pepe is clearly leading the pack.

Ethena (ENA) – Technical Strength Meets Market Potential

Ethena (ENA) is attracting significant attention due to its technical indicators and whale accumulation. Currently trading around $0.7146, ENA has strong support near $0.75, which could serve as a springboard for future gains despite a recent 8.67% daily decline. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.34 signals neutral conditions with room to grow.

Sui (SUI) – High Engagement and Growing Ecosystem

Sui (SUI) is trading near $3.84, testing key support between $3.30 and $3.50 after a 23% pullback from its July high of $4.30. Recent market data shows a 24-hour trading volume of $2–3 billion and a 1.19% TVL increase to $1.812 billion, indicating strong network usage and liquidity. Technical patterns suggest that a breakout above $4.44 could open the door to a $5.36 target. The Sui ecosystem continues to attract developers and investors alike, making it a strong candidate for upward momentum in a bullish market.

TRON (TRX) – Consistent Growth and Massive Activity

TRON (TRX) is one of the most actively used blockchains, with over 11.1 billion transactions and a record Open Interest of $610.47 million. Priced at around $0.359, TRX has climbed more than 35% over the past eight weeks, reaching a yearly high of $0.37. Spot netflow data showing $2.95 million in outflows suggests increasing investor preference for self-custody—often a bullish sign. If TRX can hold its momentum and push past the $0.38 resistance level, a move toward its all-time high of $0.45 could be within reach.

Conclusion

Cathie Wood’s $1 million Bitcoin prediction has reignited excitement across the crypto market. Ethena, Sui, and TRON each have compelling cases, but Little Pepe stands out as the most unique and high-upside choice right now. The presale window is closing quickly, and history shows that meme coins with strong branding and utility can produce staggering returns. For investors seeking the next big win ahead of Bitcoin’s projected surge, Little Pepe might just be the crown jewel of 2025’s bull market.

