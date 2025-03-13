4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Italy's Naples

+ ↺ − 16 px

Many people in and around the Italian city of Naples have spent the night on the streets and in their cars after an earthquake shook buildings and brought rubble crashing down.

Italian seismologists said the 4.4 magnitude tremor struck at 01:25 local time on Thursday (00:25 GMT) at a shallow depth of three kilometres (two miles), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US Geological Survey measured it as a 4.2 tremor 10km deep.

Power supply in parts of Naples was disrupted.

In the nearby town of Pozzuoli, close to the quake's epicentre, one injured person was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed house.

Naples sits on the Phlegraean Fields, a volcanic basin that makes the area in southern Italy prone to quakes.

Thursday's earthquake was felt in several areas of the Campania region, Italian media reported.

The tremor was followed by at least two weaker aftershocks.

People have been seen leaving their homes and gathering on the streets of Naples, fearing more tremors.

Photos later emerged showing one damaged house and a car with a smashed windscreen.

A rescue co-ordination centre has been set up to assess the damage.

Schools in Pozzuoli and two nearby neighbourhoods will be closed on Thursday so building stability checks can be carried out, the Corriere Della Sera newspaper reported.

