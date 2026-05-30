Türkiye’s BLUEVISION system boosts maritime traffic safety

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BLUEVISION, a next-generation situational awareness system created by Turkish defense company Havelsan, is revolutionizing the maritime sector using artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies.

HAVELSAN has added a new software-based solution to its portfolio with BLUEVISION, which is designed to enhance maritime safety across a wide range of platforms, from large commercial vessels and luxury yachts to uncrewed surface vehicles and military platforms News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

BLUEVISION was developed as a modular decision-support and navigation-aid system to improve situational awareness in maritime traffic.

Unlike conventional solutions, it does not rely solely on camera data. Instead, it combines information obtained from cameras with Automatic Identification System (AIS) sensor data to create what the company describes as a “safe maritime picture.”

The system’s most notable feature is its ability to detect and locate in real time objects that radar systems may fail to identify or struggle to detect, including small boats, buoys, and people in the water.

Built on advanced computer vision and intelligent fusion technologies, BLUEVISION’s modular architecture allows for easy integration.

Its hardware includes thermal and daylight cameras, a high-performance artificial intelligence processing unit, and a touchscreen display panel.

The system is capable of operating at full performance both day and night. Overlaying digital data onto live video feeds provides operators with real-time information.

It automatically classifies surface objects such as ships, boats, and buoys, while accurately estimating their geographic locations.

News.Az