4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in southeast of Türkiye

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the southeast of Türkiye, the Turkish Natural Disasters and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) released information about this, News.az reports.

The earthquake occurred in Hakkari province.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 2.52 kilometers.

No damage was recorded as a result of the natural disaster.

