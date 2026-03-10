4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Fukushima, Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake occurred at 3:28 p.m. local time with its epicenter located offshore at coordinates 37.4°N and 141.1°E, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The agency said the earthquake struck at a depth of about 60 kilometers.

The maximum seismic intensity recorded was level 4 on Japan’s seven-level seismic intensity scale.

