JPMorgan marks down loan portfolios of private credit groups

JPMorgan Chase has reduced the value of certain loans held by private credit groups and is tightening its lending to the sector.

According to the report, the bank has marked down portions of loan portfolios linked to private credit firms, signaling growing caution toward the rapidly expanding industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move also includes stricter lending conditions for private credit groups as JPMorgan reassesses risk exposure in the sector.

It could not immediately verify the report.

