4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Kamchatka along Russia’s Pacific coast, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service reported.

The quake’s epicenter was located 69 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 39.7 km, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Residents in the city felt tremors reaching up to 4 on the local intensity scale, while some surrounding districts reported shaking as strong as 5.

News.Az