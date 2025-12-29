Four dead, including two children, in Kamchatka apartment fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people, including two children, were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, authorities in Russia’s Kamchatka region said on December 29.

The fire occurred at an apartment building located at 15/2 Gorky Street, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services said 12 firefighters and three vehicles were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which covered an area of approximately 10 square metres. During a search of the apartment, rescuers found four people unconscious — two children and two adult men.

Firefighters began resuscitation efforts before ambulance crews arrived and later handed the victims over to paramedics. However, all four were pronounced dead, emergency officials said.

The State Fire Supervision Service has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities have also opened a criminal case in connection with the incident.

Why it matters: The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about residential fire safety and emergency response in remote regions such as Kamchatka, where harsh conditions can complicate rescue operations.

