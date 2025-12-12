4.9-magnitude earthquake hits north of Tokyo

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck north of Tokyo on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which confirmed that the tremor poses no tsunami risk.

According to the agence, the quake occurred in southern Ibaraki Prefecture at 7:05 pm, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

It registered an intensity of 4 on Japan’s seismic scale of 0 to 7 in the areas hit hardest, and an intensity of 3 was recorded in central Tokyo.

News.Az