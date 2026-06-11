Deezer rolls out AI music detector for major streaming services

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Deezer has launched a new AI music detection tool that allows users to scan playlists from other streaming platforms to identify AI-generated tracks, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

The company was the first major streaming service to begin labeling AI-generated music. It previously offered its detection technology to other platforms, but says it received limited interest.

Qobuz has since introduced its own detection system, while Apple and Spotify have opted for voluntary tagging approaches.

“No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use,” Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said in a press release. As a result, instead of licensing its technology to others, Deezer has made it directly available to users.

The tool works by allowing users to visit Deezer’s AI music detector website, select a streaming service, and grant access permissions. It supports around 20 platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and YouTube Music.

Deezer then imports playlists, reportedly using Tune My Music technology, which it already uses for users switching from competitors such as Spotify. The system scans playlists for AI-generated content, flags any detected tracks, and allows users to share the results.

News.Az