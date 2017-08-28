4.9-magnitude quake injures 10 in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has injured 10 people in northern Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) reported.

The report says the pre-dawn temblor struck early on Aug. 28 about some 600 kilometers, or about 375 miles, northwest of the capital, Tehran, with a depth of 6 kilometers. It says those hurt sustained only slight injuries and were treated on site. No casualties are reported.

The state TV says there was some damage to buildings in Sharabian district.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.0.

Iran experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake flattened the historic southeastern city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

News.Az

