5 FETO suspects get aggravated life terms in Istanbul

Five suspects of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were given aggravated life sentences after they were convicted of their roles in July 2016 defeated coup on Friday, according to judiciary sources, according to Anadolu Agency.

Among the five convicts are a squadron leader, a captain and lieutenants; they were convicted on the charge of violating the country's constitutional order.

The suspects were arrested for their activities at Tuzla Infantry School during the foiled coup.

Six others were sentenced between six years and three months in jail to eight years and one month in prison for being members of a terrorist organization.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

