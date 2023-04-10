5 killed, 6 injured in downtown Louisville shooting; suspected gunman dead (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed in a shooting at a building in downtown Louisville and at least six others were hospitalized, News.az reports citing CNN.

The suspected gunman was also dead, police said.

Police earlier said they were responding to an "active aggressor" and the FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Officials urged people to avoid the area around the 300 block of East Main Street.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter.

Caleb Goodlett told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV he received a call from his wife who works at a bank in the area at 8:30 a.m. She was calling from inside a vault at an Old National Bank branch and she told him there was a gunman in the bank, Goodlett told the station.

Goodlett said his wife asked him to call the police. When he called 911, he was told the police were already responding.

News.Az