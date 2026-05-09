At least 6 killed in road ambush in Kenya's border region

At least 6 killed in road ambush in Kenya's border region

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At least six people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday after suspected al-Shabaab militants ambushed a 14-seater passenger vehicle in Kenya's Mandera County near the border with Somalia, police confirmed.

Police said the attack occurred around midday at Beer-Awayon village, approximately 8 km from Mandera town, after gunmen intercepted the passenger vehicle and opened fire, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to a police report, investigations into the assault have been launched, and security officers are currently pursuing the attackers who are believed to have fled toward the Somalia border.

Mandera County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa said the gunmen targeted the passenger vehicle traveling from Mandera town toward Arabia.

Ndiwa said the victims were reportedly members of a family traveling for a religious ceremony.

While no group has formally claimed responsibility, security officials suspect al-Shabaab militants, who have carried out repeated cross-border attacks in the region.

The area lies near the porous Kenya-Somalia border, a region that has faced years of repeated incursions by suspected militants targeting civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure.

News.Az