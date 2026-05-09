Ducati's Marquez to miss French and Catalan GPs due to foot fracture

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Ducati's Marc ​Marquez will miss Sunday's French Grand Prix and next weekend's Catalan race as he needs surgery after fracturing his foot in ‌a crash in Saturday's sprint in Le Mans, while he will also have surgery on his shoulder.

Marquez suffered a nasty highside crash in the sprint and the world champion was thrown off his bike, which cartwheeled through the air before landing beside him, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The Spaniard had planted his right foot on the track just ​before he was thrown off and the 33-year-old was seen hopping on one leg before he was taken to the ​medical centre.

"After a medical check and X-ray, Marc Marquez was declared unfit for a fifth metatarsal ⁠fracture in his right foot. He will fly to Madrid tonight to undergo surgery," Ducati said in a statement.

The injury is another ​blow for the world champion who has yet to finish on the podium this season.

Marquez sits fifth in the standings, 51 points ​behind Aprilia's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

News.Az