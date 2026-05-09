Frontier Airlines jet hits, kills pedestrian on runway at Denver airport

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A Frontier Airlines flight struck and killed a pedestrian during takeoff late Friday night at Denver International Airport in the U.S. state of Colorado, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 11:19 p.m. Friday local time (0619 GMT Saturday) as Frontier Flight 4345 was departing from Denver to Los Angeles, according to the airport, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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In a post on X, airport officials confirmed that "the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway." Officials said the individual was not believed to be an airport employee and had not yet been identified.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321, was carrying 231 people. A total of 12 people reported minor injuries and five of these were transported to local hospitals.

The airport said it has examined the fenceline and found it to be intact. Airport officials added that "Runway 17L remains closed for investigation and we expect it will be open within the next couple hours."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a statement on X that local law enforcement is investigating the incident with support from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration.

"No one should EVER trespass on an airport," he noted

News.Az