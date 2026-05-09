Qatari LNG tanker sailing towards Hormuz Strait

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatari LNG tanker Al ​Kharaitiyat was sailing towards the Strait of ‌Hormuz on Saturday after departing Qatar's Ras Laffan en route to Port Qasim in Pakistan, according to LSEG ​shipping data.

A successful passage would mark ​the first transit by a Qatari LNG tanker ⁠through the strait since the start of the ​war on Iran. There was no immediate comment ​from QatarEnergy , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES UK sends HMS Dragon to Middle East

First LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war

Strait of Hormuz: dangerous uncertainty continues

Iran warns US actions in Gulf jeopardise regional and global security

The vessel, managed by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, has a ​cargo capacity of 211,986 cubic metres, according to ​LSEG data.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards halted two Qatar LNG tankers, Al ‌Daayen ⁠and Rasheeda, that had been heading towards the Strait of Hormuz on April 6 and instructed them to hold position without explanation, a source ​told Reuters ​at the ⁠time.

Qatar is the world's second-largest exporter of LNG, with shipments mostly going ​to buyers in Asia. Iranian attacks ​knocked ⁠out 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8 million tons per ⁠year of ​the fuel for three ​to five years.

News.Az