5 killed in building fire in India's Bengaluru

At least five people, including four of a family, were killed Saturday in a devastating fire inside a four-story residential-cum-factory building in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, the police said, News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the police, the fire started during the early hours on the first floor, which housed a plastic manufacturing unit and storage, and quickly spread throughout the premises and engulfed the third and fourth floors, where families lived.

"So far, five deaths have been confirmed. The deceased were identified as a couple and their two minor sons. The fifth person has been identified as a 36-year-old man, living in the same building," a police official said.

Officials said around 14 people managed to escape the fire by jumping to the adjacent building.

The police suspect a short circuit on the first floor has triggered the fire.

