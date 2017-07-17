5 policemen killed, 6 wounded in attack in Egypt's Sinai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Egyptian policemen were killed and six wounded on Monday by two roadside explosions in the restive Sinai Peninsula, security sources told Reuters.

The five policemen were killed in the city of Arish, the capital of North Sinai province, when their armored vehicle drove past a roadside bomb, the sources said. Three others were wounded.

Another armored vehicle rushed to the scene only for a second roadside bomb to go off, injuring three policemen. Militants planted the explosives and detonated them remotely as the vehicles drove by, the sources said.

An Interior Ministry official confirmed the deaths to the state news agency.

