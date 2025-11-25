Yandex metrika counter

5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu

5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Kyushu, Japan at 09:01 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10.0 km, initially determined to be at 33.01 degrees north latitude and 131.01 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


