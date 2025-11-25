3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rocked north of San Francisco on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor happened at 7:08 a.m. Pacific time about 1 mile northwest of The Geysers, Calif., data from the agency shows, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

U.S.G.S. data earlier reported that the magnitude was 4.1.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude. Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt U.S.G.S. scientists to update the shake-severity map.

An aftershock is usually a smaller earthquake that follows a larger one in the same general area. Aftershocks are typically minor adjustments along the portion of a fault that slipped at the time of the initial earthquake.

News.Az