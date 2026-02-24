Yandex metrika counter

5.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's West Papua

5.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's West Papua
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck West Papua, Indonesia, at 07:46 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially located at 2.38 degrees south latitude and 138.83 degrees east longitude, based on preliminary data released by the research center.


