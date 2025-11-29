5.8-magnitude quake strikes Mexico–Guatemala border

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Mexico–Guatemala border region at 2006 GMT on Friday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The epicenter, at a depth of 160.8 kilometers, was initially located at 15.34 degrees north latitude and 92.09 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

