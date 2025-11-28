Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 8:11 a.m. local time near Susitna, roughly 30 miles from Anchorage, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

A tsunami is not expected to form as a result of the quake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

There have been no reports of damage or fatalities, Alaska State Troopers communication director Austin McDaniel confirmed to ABC News.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities is currently conducting inspections of highways, bridges, airports and tunnels, the agency said.

Alaska experiences more earthquakes than any other region in the U.S., according to the Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission.

The state is located where two tectonic plates -- the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate -- meet, which can result in strong earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

A 9.2 magnitude earthquake, the second-largest ever recorded, occurred in 1964 in the Prince William Sound region.

News.Az