6-magnitude quake rocks off Japan's Torishima Island region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Torishima Island region in southern Japan on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The country's weather agency said that The quake, which took place at 5:32 p.m. local time, was centered in the adjacent sea of Torishima Islands, measuring 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, News.az reports, citing foreign media. The epicenter was located at a depth of 420 km at a latitude of 31.4 degrees north and a longitude of 138.7 degrees east.There was no tsunami warning issued as a result of this temblor, the JMA added.

News.Az