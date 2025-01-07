6-magnitude quake rocks off Japan's Torishima Island region
Photo: Shutterstock
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Torishima Island region in southern Japan on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).The country's weather agency said that The quake, which took place at 5:32 p.m. local time, was centered in the adjacent sea of Torishima Islands, measuring 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, News.az reports, citing foreign media.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 420 km at a latitude of 31.4 degrees north and a longitude of 138.7 degrees east.
There was no tsunami warning issued as a result of this temblor, the JMA added.