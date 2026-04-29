Zelensky approves sanctions package against Russia-linked firms

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has signed a new set of Ukrainian sanctions, which include measures targeting entities connected to Belarus, as Kyiv aims to intensify pressure to lessen the intensity of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In his evening address on Wednesday, Zelensky said the sanctions were approved following decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I have signed another Ukrainian sanctions package – a significant one – targeting, in particular, entities in Belarus.,” Zelensky said. “This is a signal to many of our partners about where pressure should be applied to reduce the scale and intensity of this war.”

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine seeks to prevent Belarus from being drawn further into the conflict, warning against the expansion of military operations beyond Ukrainian territory.

“Belarus must not be drawn into this war. There must be no operations against other European countries. And this Russia’s war against Ukraine must end in a dignified peace,” he said.

The president said Ukraine will inform its international partners about intelligence indicating that Moscow continues to develop plans for operations beyond Ukraine, including efforts to involve Belarus more deeply in advancing Russian objectives.

In a related move, Zelensky also signed a decree to impose sanctions on Belarusian companies and individuals close to self‑proclaimed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

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The measures target 16 Belarusian citizens and 11 legal entities linked to Russia’s war effort.

Among those sanctioned are companies producing 122mm and 152mm artillery shells for Russian forces, including Olsa, Minsk Thermoplast Plant, and the Heavy Forging Plant, which manufacture components for ammunition.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes Viktor Sheiman, a longtime associate of Lukashenko who has held senior government posts and is accused of facilitating shadow business operations and sanctions evasion.

Following this, Zelensky’s decree also targets Lukashenko’s sons, Viktor and Dmitry, whom Ukrainian authorities accuse of helping export goods in circumvention of international sanctions, including the supply and re‑export of dual‑use items through Belarus.

This comes after Zelensky signed decrees enacting sanctions against Russian entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, part of a broader sanctions policy targeting individuals and organizations linked to Russia’s aggression.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on allies to align sanctions pressure on Russia and its partners to deter further escalation and push Moscow toward a just peace.

News.Az