Arsenal and Atlético draw in first leg

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Arsenal and Atlético Madrid are still level after a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, setting up a decisive second leg at the Emirates next week.

It was a nervy start in the Spanish capital, with both sides wary of making the first mistake. Chances were limited early on, although Julian Alvarez tested David Raya with a curling effort that the Arsenal goalkeeper did well to turn away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The visitors gradually settled and began to enjoy more of the ball, with Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke both threatening as Mikel Arteta’s side looked the calmer of the two teams. Their reward arrived just before the break when Viktor Gyokeres was bundled over in the box by David Hancko.

The striker stepped up himself and drilled the penalty past Jan Oblak to hand Arsenal a valuable lead heading into half-time.

Atletico came out with far more urgency after the restart and quickly turned the momentum. Ademola Lookman went close from close range before the hosts were awarded a penalty of their own after Ben White was penalised for handball following a VAR review.

Alvarez made no mistake from the spot, smashing his effort high into the net to bring Diego Simeone’s side level. The home side then pushed hard for a winner. Antoine Griezmann clipped the crossbar, while Lookman wasted a huge chance when he shot straight at Raya from inside the area.

Mikel Arteta's men thought they had been handed a late chance to retake the lead when Eberechi Eze won another penalty, only for the decision to be overturned after another check.

In the end, the Gunners will likely be the happier side with the draw, but the tie is finely poised ahead of next Tuesday’s return in north London.

News.Az