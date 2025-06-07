Yandex metrika counter

6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Fiji Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted the Fiji Islands region at 19:28:32 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 378.1 km, was initially determined to be at 21.98 degrees south latitude and 177.73 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No damage or casualties have been reported yet.


