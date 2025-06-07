No damage or casualties have been reported yet.
6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Fiji Islands
Photo: Shutterstock
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted the Fiji Islands region at 19:28:32 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 378.1 km, was initially determined to be at 21.98 degrees south latitude and 177.73 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.