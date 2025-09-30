6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's East Java Province on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred 13.9 kilometers (8.6 miles) deep at 1649GMT, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The jolt originated 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) from Sumenep Regency's Kalianget.

There were no reports of damage or casualties at the time of publishing.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic activity and has more than 120 active volcanoes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

News.Az