6.0-magnitude quake hits Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan
Source: Xinhua
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 1521 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.37 degrees north latitude and 141.78 degrees east longitude.