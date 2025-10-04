Yandex metrika counter

6.0-magnitude quake hits Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan

6.0-magnitude quake hits Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 1521 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.37 degrees north latitude and 141.78 degrees east longitude. 


