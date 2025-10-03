5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Isfahan Province in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 5.3 in magnitude jolted the city of Zavareh in Ardestan County, Isfahan Province, Iran.

The Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran reported that the quake struck at 12:05 a.m. Friday, at a depth of 10 kilometers, News.Az cites Iranian media as saying.

The tremor was also felt in the cities of Tehran and Qom.

Mohsen Heydari, the governor of Ardestan, told IRNA Friday morning that no casualties or damage had been reported so far.

The earthquake occurred 63 kilometers from Zavareh and 77 kilometers from Ardestan. Ardestan County, home to more than 43,000 people, is located 118 kilometers north of Isfahan.

News.Az